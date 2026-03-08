Iran is hitting the radars that underpin US missile defenses

Those systems have played an important role in the current conflict with Iran. When Iran fired a missile at a Turkish military base where the U.S. stores nuclear weapons, a U.S. radar system in southeastern Turkey detected the incoming fire and relayed the threat to an American warship in the eastern Mediterranean that shot the missile down. The radar station in the town of Kürecik had been placed there more than a decade earlier by the Obama administration to bolster NATO air defenses against Iran.