Iran issues BIG warning for Israel and US after attacks, both will 'pay heavy price'

Iran issued a major warning for Israel and US after latest Israeli airstrikes and said that both will ‘pay heavy price.’ Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a statement Israel will face "severe punishment."

Alleging that Iran has 'legitimate right' to respond to Israel attack, Iran said US is 'responsible for consequences,' AFP reported.

US distanced itself from these attacks as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement and said that Israel took “unilateral action against Iran.” He further mentioned that Israel cited self-defence over its recent decision and said that it believed the strikes were necessary.

Furthermore, US warned Iran against targeting United States interests or personnel. “We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” the statement added.

Headquarters of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard were set ablaze as Israeli explosions targeted several sites across Tehran including nuclear and military sites. On the prime target were officials leading Iran's nuclear programme and its ballistic-missile arsenal. This marks one of the most devastating attack in Iran after the 1980s war with Iraq.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard chief Hossein Salami was confirmed dead in the attack, Iranian state television reported. Top military officials and nuclear scientists were also reported dead in the attack.

Israel reacts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We have delivered a successful opening strike,” Reuters reported.

Delhi Airport issues advisory In the wake of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Delhi Airport issued an advisory as some flight operations and schedules may be affected. The advisory urged passengers to check with their airlines for updates and rely on official sources for accurate information amid changing airspace conditions.

The advisory said, “Delhi Airport operations are running smoothly. However, due to evolving airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq and neighbouring region, some flight schedules have been impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. We strongly urge all passengers to rely only on official sources for accurate and up-to-date information.”