Iran ministry warns Indian citizens against ‘illegal’ travel agencies after 3 go missing in Tehran

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has warned Indian citizen against “unauthorized individuals or illegal Indian agencies”. The warning comes after three Indian citizen have reportedly gone missing after traveling to Iran.

“Given the nature of this incident, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to be deceived by the promises of unauthorized individuals or illegal Indian agencies offering travel to other countries.”, read a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Iran's embassy in India.

Iran has shared an update and said that they are currently investigating the disappearance of three Indian nationals in Tehran.

This inquiry is being conducted in close coordination with the relevant Iranian judicial authorities. Meanwhile, the Embassy of the Republic of India in Tehran is being regularly updated on the progress of the case through ongoing liaison with the Iranian Consular Affairs Department.

“The case concerning the disappearance of three Indian nationals is being followed up by the Consular Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in coordination with the relevant judicial authorities. The Embassy of the Republic of India in Tehran is also being kept informed of the proceedings within the judicial system of the Islamic Republic of Iran through coordination with the Consular Affairs Department.”, the post on X added.

The missing Indian citizen, all from Punjab, reportedly travelled to Iran under the pretext of securing work permits for Australia. However, shortly after their arrival, they vanished under suspicious circumstances.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed to media houses that the missing individuals—identified as Yogesh Panchal, Mohammad Sadeeque, and Sumeet Sud—had travelled to Iran for business purposes between December 2024 and early January 2025.

Families have reported receiving ransom demands and disturbing communications indicating that the men may be held against their will. The Indian Embassy in Tehran is actively engaging with Iranian officials to ensure a thorough investigation and the safe recovery of the missing nationals.

According to official statements quoted by the Economic Times, Yogesh Panchal and Sadeeque arrived in Tehran under Iran’s 15-day visa waiver programme, intended to facilitate tourism and business exchanges.