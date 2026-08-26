Iran, Oman Push Talks for ‘Interim’ Reopening of Hormuz

(Bloomberg) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi discussed an “interim framework” aimed at resuming shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a joint statement carried by the Oman News Agency, as the two sides press ahead with long-running talks over navigation through the key waterway.

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The initiative seeks to establish a “temporary joint maritime corridor” and project for mine clearance to restore safe navigation through the area, according to the statement.

Technical talks between the two sides will continue with the aim of agreeing on a permanent maritime corridor, the future administration of the strait, as well as a mechanism for information exchange, traffic management, and the provision of relevant maritime and security services, it said.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas previously passed, has remained largely closed since March, when Iran moved to block the waterway following US and Israeli attacks on Feb. 28 that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran and Oman will hold further talks to “negotiate a new permanent route within 30 to 60 days” for shipping through the vital waterway, according to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, without specifying when the next phase of discussions will begin.

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Earlier Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said the US Navy had cleared mines from the strait, in a move aimed at opening shipping flows through the vital waterway. The social media announcement came a day after the US announced a raft of new economic sanctions designed to deter economic and financial partnerships with the country and ratchet up pressure on Tehran.

“Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed,” Trump said.

Trump provided no evidence for his assertion that the strait was cleared of mines, something he has claimed before. European officials have expressed skepticism in the past, given the time-consuming and complicated nature of mine clearing.

Tehran had previously stated that it is focusing solely on talks with Oman as the other littoral state of the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining that those discussions are independent of stalled negotiations with Washington.

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But there were indications Tuesday that the negotiations could incorporate other nations in the region. The joint statement from Iran and Oman said that both sides “emphasized the importance of holding joint talks with regional countries bordering the waters of the Persian Gulf” as the months-long discussions continue. And Albusaidi, in a social media post, said that discussions with regional partners “will be conducted in support of peace and cooperation, stability and freedom of navigation.”

An agreement to ease traffic through the strait could help revive talks between Iran and the US, following a 60-day interim peace deal signed in June aimed at negotiating a permanent end to the conflict. That window closed in mid-August.

Tehran says a return to talks hinges on Washington honoring the terms of the deal, accusing the US of breaching the agreement by encouraging ships to use alternative routes that undermine Iranian authority over the strait. The White House has said that Iranian attacks on commercial and cargo ships in the strait violated the agreement and accused Tehran of failing to control rogue elements in the military.

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“It’s definitely a baby step in the right direction, but the US reaction and coordination will be important in understanding how serious it is,” said Anna Jacobs, a non-resident fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute.

While Oman will continue working to “find compromises” acceptable to both Washington and Tehran, “the wildcard is Trump and whether his administration would support this framework,” Jacobs said.

Albusaidi’s trip follows a visit by Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir a day earlier. Both Oman and Pakistan have served as key mediators in talks between Washington and Tehran.

A spokesman for the Iranian president’s office said Munir’s visit was “highly fruitful and yielded very valuable diplomatic achievements,” while the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Munir sought to “create space for negotiations and convey Iran’s conditions and positions to the American side.”

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(Updates with additional details in fifth paragraph)

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