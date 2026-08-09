Iran releases first video of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei amid speculations about his deteriorating health condition

Days after Israeli media claimed that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, Tehran's semi-official Mehr news agency released an undated video of the leader, who appears to be in good health. The footage was published in an apparent effort to counter mounting speculation over his health and whereabouts.

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Israeli media claims Khamenei in 'critical condition' The latest reports emerged on Friday, when Israeli media claimed that Khamenei was in an "extremely critical condition." Citing sources inside Iran, Channel 14 and The Jerusalem Post, which quoted IranWire and sources close to President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration, reported that concerns over his health were circulating within Tehran's leadership.

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A source told The Jerusalem Post, "We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon."

Speculations mount over Khamenei's health The video comes amid growing concerns over Khamenei's health and whereabouts. Since being appointed Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic following his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's, death on the first day of US and Israeli strikes in Iran in late February, he has not made any public appearances and has communicated exclusively through written statements. He was also absent from his father's funeral, which took place last month.

Also Read | Who could succeed Mojtaba Khamenei? Health reportedly worsens

Reports have suggested that he was injured and potentially disfigured in the initial round of strikes that targeted Ayatollah Khamenei's compound, forcing him into hiding and prompting him to communicate with senior regime figures through a slow network of intermediaries to avoid being targeted.

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The speculation intensified after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged in a state TV interview that direct communication with the Supreme Leader is currently "very difficult." According to AFP, Pezeshkian said, "It is very difficult to communicate with him at the moment, but in any case, his presence is a very great source of strength for us so that we can continue."

Claims emerge over Khamenei's health, location Since the US and Israel launched joint operations in Iran in February, both international and regional media have repeatedly questioned Khamenei's physical location and his capacity to lead. Last month, Saudi news outlet al-Hadath cited an Israeli security source who claimed that the Supreme Leader was "not in Iran."

Around the same time, US President Donald Trump, in a Fox News interview, asserted that Tehran's top military leadership had been eliminated, adding that the Supreme Leader was "90% gone" and incapacitated following the military campaign. He said, "They have no navy, they have no air force, it's all gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone, their leaders have all been killed, their best leaders have been killed," and added, "Khamenei is gone, the son is 90% gone."

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Iran rejects reports over Khamenei's health Iranian officials have repeatedly downplayed the severity of Khamenei's injuries and dismissed reports about his health as rumours. However, his continued absence from live appearances and public addresses has fuelled uncertainty over his health and the country's leadership.

While Western and opposition intelligence sources have repeatedly claimed that he suffered serious or disfiguring injuries, which they say explain his absence from live public appearances and exclusive reliance on written statements, Iranian state officials have presented a different account.

Also Read | Iran President reportedly questioned if he met Khamenei after secret meeting

Iran's Health Ministry representatives previously described his initial injuries as minor, while senior officials have continued to assert that he remains involved in strategic decision-making and issues operational directives for the country.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.