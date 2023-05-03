Iran seizes Panama-flagged oil tanker, US Navy confirms second seizure in recent days2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Iran has yet again seized a Panama-flagged oil tanker and the US Navy has confirmed that it was a second seizure in recent days
Iran seized a Panama-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, the second-such capture by Tehran in recent days, the U.S. Navy said. The Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet identified the vessel as the Niovi. It said Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized the ship.
