Iran slams Donald Trump over sanction on 6 Indian companies: ‘Coercive, discriminatory actions violate…’

The Iran Embassy in India has slammed the Donald Trump administration over its decision to sanction six Indian companies for trading with Iran, calling it a ‘coercive’ and ‘discriminatory’ action to ‘dictate its will on independent nations’.

Iran said that the US is ‘weaponising’ the economy to halt growth of nations like India and Iran.

“The United States continues to weaponize the economy and use #sanctions as tools to dictate its will on independent nations such as Iran and India and impede their growth and development,” the Iranian Embassy said in a post on X.

Batting for a ‘stronger Global South’, Iran said resisting such policies is a stand for emerging powers.

“These coercive discriminatory actions violate the principles of international law and national sovereignty, representing a modern form of economic imperialism. Resisting such policies is a stand for a more powerful emerging non Western-led multilateral world order and a stronger Global South,” it said.

Trump sanctions 6 Indian companies in Iran Hours after slapping New Delhi with 25 per cent import tariffs on all goods, the Trump administration sanctioned six Indian companies for their "significant" sales and purchases of Iranian-origin petrochemical products.

“The Iranian regime continues to fuel conflict in the Middle East to fund its destabilizing activities. Today, the United States is taking action to stem the flow of revenue that the regime uses to support terrorism abroad, as well as to oppress its own people,” the US Department of State said in a statement on Wednesday.

Targeting Iran’s petrochemical trade, the US designated 13 entities across multiple jurisdictions which have engaged in the transhipment, sale, and purchase of Iranian-origin petrochemicals.

"As President Trump has said, any country or person who chooses to purchase Iranian oil or petrochemicals exposes themselves to the risk of U.S. sanctions and will not be allowed to conduct business with the United States,” it said.

The Indian companies that have been sanctioned include — Kanchan Polymers, Alchemical Solutions, Ramniklal S Gosalia and Company, Jupiter Dye Chemical, Global Industrial Chemicals and Persistent Petrochem.