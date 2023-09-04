Iran Slows Buildup of Near-Weapons-Grade Nuclear Fuel

Iran Slows Buildup of Near-Weapons-Grade Nuclear Fuel3 min read 04 Sep 2023, 06:00 PM IST
In move apparently aimed at easing tensions with Washington, Tehran added only a small amount of 60% enriched uranium to its stockpile last quarter.
Iran significantly slowed the pace at which it is accumulating near-weapons-grade enriched uranium in recent months, the United Nations’ atomic agency reported on Monday, a move that could ease tensions with the U.S. and help open the way to broader negotiations over its nuclear program.