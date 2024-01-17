Iran strikes terrorist group bases in Pakistan, Islamabad says 2 dead, warns of 'consequences'
Iran has launched strikes on the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group bases in Pakistan. Islamabad said two children are dead in the attack and warned of 'consequences'
Iran on Wednesday launched attacks on Pakistan through drones and missiles, claming to target two bases belonging to the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, a day after similar strikes were carried out by elite Revolutionary Guards to target Iraq and Syria. In a strongly-worded statement, Pakistan condemned Iran's “unprovoked violation of its airspace" and warned of “consequences". Pakistan also said two children have died while three others have received injuries in the attack by Iran.