Iran on Wednesday launched attacks on Pakistan through drones and missiles, claming to target two bases belonging to the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, a day after similar strikes were carried out by elite Revolutionary Guards to target Iraq and Syria. In a strongly-worded statement, Pakistan condemned Iran's "unprovoked violation of its airspace" and warned of "consequences". Pakistan also said two children have died while three others have received injuries in the attack by Iran.

Two "important headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Pakistan were "destroyed," Al Arabiya News reported.

Pakistan has called upon the Iranian charge d'affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressing its "strongest condemnation of this clear violation" of its sovereignty. While the Foreign Office of Pakistan did not mention the location where the casualties took place, it is being reported that the bases were in Balochistan and one of the largest headquarters of the terror group has been targeted.

Describing Iran's attack as "unprovoked violation of its airspace", Pakistan said it “vehemently protest the violation of its sovereignty. It is completely unacceptable and it may have serious consequences".

"Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action. Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence," Pakistan said in a statement.

Some videos being shared on social media show damaged house with claims that two kids, aged 8 and 12, were killed in the Iran's attack on Pakistan. LiveMint was unable to verify the claims independently.

JAISH AL-ADL Jaish al-Adl was formed in 2012 and designated as a "terrorist" organisation by Iran. Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan. Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces.

In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel.

Sistan-Baluchistan borders Afghanistan and Pakistan. The region has a history of clashes between Iran's security forces and Sunni terrorists, as well as drug smugglers.

