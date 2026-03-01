On the night of 28 February, the US and Israeli forces eliminated Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Will this trigger a regime change in Iran? Mint examines how events in Iran will unfold and their implications for India and the rest of the world.
Mint Explainer | Ali Khamenei is killed in US-Israel strikes. What's next for Iran?
SummaryThe Islamic regime is at its weakest now. But it is too early to say that Iran will see a regime change.
On the night of 28 February, the US and Israeli forces eliminated Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Will this trigger a regime change in Iran? Mint examines how events in Iran will unfold and their implications for India and the rest of the world.