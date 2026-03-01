Mint Explainer | Ali Khamenei is killed in US-Israel strikes. What's next for Iran?

What is the objective of the attack?

The US cited an imminent threat from Iran as the reason for its attack, which did not have the approval of the UN Security Council. US President Donald Trump said Iran was close to developing an intercontinental ballistic missile and a nuclear weapon. This is just months after the US-Israel joint operations ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear facilities in June 2025. Regime change, it appears, is the true motive. In his remarks after the attacks began, Trump told the Iranian people that the hour of their freedom is at hand, and this will probably be their only chance to effect regime change for generations.