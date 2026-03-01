Mint Explainer | Ali Khamenei is killed in US-Israel strikes. What's next for Iran?

When did the US attack Iran?

Late on Saturday, the US and Israeli forces launched ‘Operation Epic Fury’—a massive military operation that not only killed Iran's supreme leader Khamenei but also 40 senior officials, disrupting the Islamic Republic’s command and control. The strikes happened across 24 of Iran’s 31 provinces. Iran retaliated by firing missiles and drones into Israel and other Arab states in the region. Most of them were intercepted by air defence systems. Some got through and created some damage. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed ‘a massive and powerful offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic.