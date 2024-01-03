Iran terror attack LIVE: Amid the twin explosions in Iran's Kerman – about 820 kilometers (510 miles) southeast of Tehran – Iran officials have called it a terrorist attack.

Mohammad Saberi – the head of Kerman’s emergency services – has confirmed to state media that more of the critically injured in the blasts have now died, bringing the total number of dead to 103, adding over 141 are wounded and the numbers may rise.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed in all the hospitals of the province.

Iran’s head of Judiciary, Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, has released a statement He had said, as quoted by Al Jazeera, “The agents and perpetrators of this grievous crime will undoubtedly be punished."

“Responsible intelligence, security and law enforcement agencies are obligated to promptly pursue all the evidence and perpetrators and hand them over to the Judiciary."

No outfit has claimed responsibility of the attack as of yet.

As per details, the explosions took place in quick succession near the grave of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, as the country marked the anniversary of his killing in a US drone strike in Iraq.

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said that the initial explosion took place at 3.00 pm local time, with a subsequent explosion occurring after people had assembled to assist in the aftermath of the first incident, adding, the majority of casualties resulted from the second explosion.

Here are the live updates.