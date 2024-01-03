Iran terror attack LIVE: Amid the twin explosions in Iran's Kerman – about 820 kilometers (510 miles) southeast of Tehran – Iran officials have called it a terrorist attack.
Mohammad Saberi – the head of Kerman’s emergency services – has confirmed to state media that more of the critically injured in the blasts have now died, bringing the total number of dead to 103, adding over 141 are wounded and the numbers may rise.
Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed in all the hospitals of the province.
Iran’s head of Judiciary, Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, has released a statement He had said, as quoted by Al Jazeera, “The agents and perpetrators of this grievous crime will undoubtedly be punished."
“Responsible intelligence, security and law enforcement agencies are obligated to promptly pursue all the evidence and perpetrators and hand them over to the Judiciary."
No outfit has claimed responsibility of the attack as of yet.
As per details, the explosions took place in quick succession near the grave of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, as the country marked the anniversary of his killing in a US drone strike in Iraq.
Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said that the initial explosion took place at 3.00 pm local time, with a subsequent explosion occurring after people had assembled to assist in the aftermath of the first incident, adding, the majority of casualties resulted from the second explosion.
Here are the live updates.
Iran terror attack LIVE: Two blasts minutes apart rocked Iran's Kerman on Wednesday. Several visuals of the blast, that targeted a commemoration for General Qassem Soleimani, circulated on social media. In the videos, thousands of people could be seen running pillar to post and panicking, while some laid on the streets in a pool of blood. At least 103 people were killed and 141 others were injured in the twin explosion, as per Iran's state media.
Iran terror attack LIVE: Netizens have reacted to the incident and were seen divided. Though they condemned the attack.
Commenting on the incident, one netizen wrote, “Mossad has connivance with RAW under the CIA, Destabilize the region either it is a Middle East or Iran or Afghanistan-Pakistan region.They don't want to see them flourish because that is dangerous to them.Just think why these regions always been tried to make a chaos colony?"
While another wrote, “Thoughts and prayers for the victims and their family, who died horribly in a terrorist attack today, in Kirman. Fight against terrorism is a global issue."
Iran terror attack LIVE: As people rush to hospitals to search for their kin's well being following the terror attack, a state television correspondent reporting from inside the Shahid Bahonar Hospital – on behalf of the authorities – has asked people not to enter the hospital. She added that the names of the deceased will be published online in sometime.
According to reports, a member of the Iranian Red Crescent Society – Melika Hosseini – has been killed in the attack, reported State-linked media.
Iran terror attack LIVE: Explosions at an event honouring a prominent Iranian general Qasem Soleimani slain in a US airstrike in 2020 have killed at least 103 people and wounded 141 others, state-run media in Iran reported on Wednesday, as officials have called it a terrorist attack.
Iran terror attack LIVE: Considered as the architect of Iran's regional military activities, Soleimani is hailed as a national icon among supporters of Iran's theocracy.
He had helped secure Syrian President Bashar Assad's government after the 2011 Arab Spring protests against him turned into a civil, and later a regional, war that still rages today.
His popularity and mystique grew following American officials called for his killing over his help arming militants with penetrating roadside bombs that killed and maimed US troops.
But in January 2020, a drone strike launched by the Trump administration killed the general. A stampede broke out and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured as thousands thronged the procession. (With agency inputs)
Iran terror attack LIVE: Iran’s head of Judiciary, Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, has released a statement He had said, as quoted by Al Jazeera, “The agents and perpetrators of this grievous crime will undoubtedly be punished."
“Responsible intelligence, security and law enforcement agencies are obligated to promptly pursue all the evidence and perpetrators and hand them over to the Judiciary."
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!