Iran unleashes fury on Israel, launches over 100 drones at Tel Aviv in retaliation

Iran has launched over 100 drones targeting Israel, according to Israeli chief army spokesman Brig Gen Effie Deffrin, who stated that defense systems are actively working to intercept these threats.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published13 Jun 2025, 11:13 AM IST
Israel launched airstrikes towards Iran on Friday.
Israel launched airstrikes towards Iran on Friday.(AFP)

Iran has launched over 100 drones aimed at Israel, claims chief army spokesman Brig Gen Effie Deffrin. The Israeli defence systems have initiated efforts to counter these threats, he added.

“In the last few hours, Iran has launched more than 100 drones toward Israel, and all the defence systems are acting to intercept the threats," PTI quoted Deffrin. 

The attack comes after Israel attacked several locations of Iran, targeting their nuclear facility. 

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsIran unleashes fury on Israel, launches over 100 drones at Tel Aviv in retaliation
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.