Iran unleashes fury on Israel, launches over 100 drones at Tel Aviv in retaliation

Iran has launched over 100 drones aimed at Israel, claims chief army spokesman Brig Gen Effie Deffrin. The Israeli defence systems have initiated efforts to counter these threats, he added.
“In the last few hours, Iran has launched more than 100 drones toward Israel, and all the defence systems are acting to intercept the threats," PTI quoted Deffrin.
The attack comes after Israel attacked several locations of Iran, targeting their nuclear facility.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!