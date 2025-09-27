Iran urges 'Nuclear-Free Middle East' at UNGA months after US strikes on its nuclear sites

At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Iran renewed its decades-long call for the creation of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East, sharply criticising both the United States and Israel for their nuclear policies. The statement came in the wake of a dramatic escalation earlier this year, when the US carried out a direct strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities during the Iran–Israel conflict.

Iranian officials stressed that a lasting peace in the region was impossible unless nuclear weapons were completely eliminated and Israel was held accountable under international law.

Also Read | A hungrier, poorer and more anxious Iran awaits snapback of UN sanctions over its nuclear program

What did Iran say at the UN? During its address, Iran warned that the spread of nuclear weapons posed a “disturbing and dangerous” threat to global stability.

“The prevalence of notions such as peace through strength, specially being heard from rogue possessors of nuclear weapons are both disturbing and dangerous. Bearing in mind, the similar notions in recent history cost humanity millions of lives and unspeakable catastrophes,” Iran said.

Tehran singled out Israel, describing it as a state that had “exhibited no respect for any legal or moral boundaries”, and urged the US to pressure Tel Aviv to sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“Iran further reiterates its call and advocacy for establishing a nuclear free zone in the Middle East. Such zone will be possible should the US hold Israel into account through making it accede to the NPT as a non-nuclear party, and put all its weapons and facilities under IIEA safeguard and verification,” the statement added.

Also Read | UN Reinstates Sanctions on Iran After European Talks Fail to Thwart Fresh Nuclear Crisis

Did the US Strike on Iran's nuclear facility impact this stance? Iran’s renewed appeal follows Operation Midnight Hammer, a major US-led offensive on 22 June 2025, which targeted Iran’s key nuclear sites: the Fordow Uranium Enrichment Plant, Natanz Nuclear Facility, and the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center.

The attack involved fourteen GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator bunker buster bombs dropped by B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, alongside Tomahawk missiles launched from a submarine.

According to US President Donald Trump, F-35 and F-22 fighter jets also entered Iranian airspace to test air defence systems, though no missiles were fired in response.

Trump later declared that the facilities were “completely and totally obliterated.”

The offensive was the only direct US action during the Iran–Israel war, which began with Israeli strikes on 13 June 2025 and ended under a ceasefire on 24 June 2025.

Also Read | Donald Trump warns sanctions against Iranian oil buyers amid nuclear talks delay

Mohammad Hassani-Nejad, Iran’s Director-General for International Peace and Security, condemned the US role, saying Washington’s push for “more usable nuclear weapons” was “lowering the threshold for Armageddon.”

He added: “The unprovoked war of aggression launched against his country on June 2025 by Israel, a non-party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty in possession of a nuclear arsenal, with the direct involvement of the United States, a permanent member of the Security Council, was a shocking development.”

Why are UN sanctions on Iran returning? Iran now faces a renewed wave of UN sanctions, set to be reimposed after the E3 group — Britain, France and Germany — triggered a ‘snapback’ mechanism, alleging that Tehran had failed to meet its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal.

These sanctions will hit multiple sectors, targeting individuals, companies, and organisations connected to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. They include:

A ban on the sale or transfer of arms to Iran.

A prohibition on the import, export, or transfer of nuclear-related technologies and parts.

Freezing assets of individuals and entities linked to Iran’s nuclear programme.

Travel bans for those designated as involved in prohibited nuclear activities.

Restrictions on banking and financial facilities connected to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic programmes.

Countries that fail to comply risk their own assets being frozen globally.

However, there is uncertainty over enforcement. China and Russia have signalled they may not comply, raising concerns about the sanctions’ effectiveness. While the European Union is expected to reintroduce its own measures, experts warn this could lead to rising costs rather than a full blockade of Iranian trade.

Also Read | Iran agrees to give UN atomic agency access to its nuclear sites

What does this mean for the region? Iran’s appeal at the UN comes at a moment of heightened regional instability. Western powers fear Iran could seek to rebuild its nuclear capabilities despite the recent US strikes, while Tehran insists its programme is for civilian purposes only.

The combination of military escalation, sanctions, and diplomatic deadlock has fuelled tensions across the Middle East, with Iran warning that without decisive action, the region risks sliding towards a catastrophic nuclear arms race.