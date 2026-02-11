Mint Explainer: Will the latest round of US-Iran talks succeed?
The last time the US and Iran sat down for talks in 2025, the US struck Iran’s nuclear sites days before a fresh round of negotiations was to take place. Are the prospects of a deal any better this time around?
As Iran and the United States return to the negotiating table over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, the geopolitical stakes have shifted. While Iran enters these discussions, which began on 6 January, on much weaker footing than in the past, US President Donald Trump arrives emboldened by the recent success of the Venezuela operation.