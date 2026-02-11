Mint Explainer: Will the latest round of US-Iran talks succeed?

How do Iran-US tensions affect India?

Rising tensions between Iran and the US disrupt the stability of the entire Middle East, affecting Indians not just in Iran but in other countries as well. It has a direct impact on India’s energy security as a major chunk of crude oil imports are sourced from countries in the Middle East, though not from Iran itself. For Indians, higher fuel prices automatically translate to higher inflation for all essential commodities. India also has an estimated 9-10 million expatriates in the Gulf region who send back valuable foreign remittances.