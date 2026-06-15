Iran-US peace deal raises hopes of supply chain easing, slow recovery concerns persist

After multiple false starts towards peace, the US and Iran agreed to shake hands and end the West Asia war that has rocked the world for over 100 days, sending waves of relief across markets, industries and policy circles. Yet, concerns remain about the deal's stability and longevity, given Israeli officials' opposition to a deal they say does not address their country's concerns.
Crude oil prices were the first to react to the news, falling around 5%. At 5:25PM on Monday, the Brent August contract was trading 4.95% lower at $83.01 per barrel. Similarly, the June contract of West Texas Intermediate fell 5.3% to $80.38.
Global markets cheered, with stocks in Japan and South Korea jumping over 5%, while the Shanghai Composite gained nearly 2%. Indian equities joined in, with the Nifty climbing 1%. The rupee strengthened, closing below the 95-mark at 94.7162 per dollar. Benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell four basis points to 6.87%, tracking declines in US Treasury yields and lower oil prices.