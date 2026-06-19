Iran-US peace deal: Tehran or Trump — who gained more? ‘Iran may give up…’

The United States has ‘conceded’ to Iran's demands, an expert said, analysing the interim Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday, June 18 between the US and Iran to end the war. But there's more than what appears on the surface.

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US-Iran MoU vs ‘final deal’ The text of the MoU signed by the US and Iran, published by several media outlets, suggests that while Iran has been given some major economic relief, the end of the war depends on the "final deal" — which both parties have committed to achieving within 60 days. This period is "extendable by mutual consent," the MoU states.

Iran is widely seen as the top beneficiary of the interim US-Iran deal, with the MoU recognising Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, removal of US naval blockade, terminating sanctions, waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil and ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the main benefits of the interim MoU signed between the US and Iran? ⌵ The interim MoU provides Iran with major economic relief by lifting maritime blockades, recognizing its control over the Strait of Hormuz, and allowing for the export of Iranian crude oil, while aiming to end the war in Lebanon. 2 Why is Iran considered the top beneficiary of the Iran-US peace deal? ⌵ Experts believe Iran benefits significantly due to the economic relief from sanctions, the ability to manage the Strait of Hormuz, and potential access to billions in reconstruction funds dependent on future negotiations. 3 What will the 60-day negotiation period focus on regarding Iran's nuclear program? ⌵ The 60-day negotiation period will focus on key discussions about Iran's uranium enrichment limits, verification mechanisms, and broader terms to ensure compliance with the final deal. 4 How does the MoU address Israel's concerns regarding Iran's regional influence? ⌵ The MoU includes expectations for Iran to restrain Hezbollah's actions in Lebanon and reduce escalations, which are critical concerns for Israel in the context of regional security. 5 Should Iran make concessions on its nuclear program as part of the negotiations? ⌵ While experts suggest Iran may concede some aspects, such as allowing monitoring by the IAEA, the extent of concessions will depend on the assurance that the US fulfills its promises regarding sanctions relief.

While the MoU lays out the contours of the final deal, the ultimate success depends on negotiations over the next 60 days, when more important discussions will take place, including those on Iran's nuclear programme and the procedures for the release of Iran's frozen funds and assets.

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So, what does this MoU really mean for the US, Iran and Israel, and who gains more from this interim framework?

Credit: New York Times, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)

What does this Iran-US MoU really mean? It's about two things — ending the war on all the fronts (including Lebanon), and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, said Deepika Saraswat, Associate Fellow at the West Asia Centre, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

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The talks on the nuclear deal will take place in the next phase. The MoU remains silent on the Iranian missile program and the scope of sanctions relief and financial support for Iran. It, however, covers Israel’s war with Hezbollah in Lebanon. There are many details to be negotiated.

According to Ray Takeyh, Hasib J Sabbagh ,senior fellow for Middle East studies at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Iran and the US have agreed to lift their blockades on maritime traffic through the Persian Gulf and then spend the next two months sorting out everything else. "It is hard to see how this timetable is sustainable," he said.

Takeyh notes that the nuclear issue is not part of the agreement but Israel’s conduct in Lebanon is. "...the removal of all sanctions on Iran and release of billions of dollars in frozen funds is of grave concern to Israelis," said Elliott Abrams, another senior fellow at CFR.

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"That could mean there are more resources available for Iran’s proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Shia militias in Iraq because the agreement says nothing to stop this. It also remains silent on the Iranian missile program, which the recent war showed is extremely dangerous for Israel," Elliott Abrams said.

Has Iran really won? Experts believe that the US did not achieve “total surrender”, regime change or major concessions from Iran. Moreover, the MoU acknowledges Iran's right to manage the Strait of Hormuz and allows Iran to export oil.

Pramit Pal Chaudhuri, the practice head for South Asia at Eurasia Group think tank, said the US has ‘conceded’ to Iran's demand.

However, Saraswat said the widespread opinion that Iran will get it all is far from the truth.

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She said, “After the war, Iran has no trust in diplomacy with the US. Before Iran agrees to anything, it would want the US to also make a credible commitment and implement it, especially on sanction relief, unfreezing of Iranian relief.”

She explained that Iran has survived two wars, and the Islamic Republic now wants to be sure that the other party means business. "For Iran, it's about locking in whatever gains it has made as a result of two wars. That makes it look like Iran has won," said Deepika, who has also authored 'Between Survival and Status: The Counter-Hegemonic Geopolitics of Iran'.

It's worth noting that Iran has been in an economically dire situation. So, if they want to engage in diplomacy again, they want to be certain of tangible, serious outcomes.

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The expert emphasised that Iran needs to be economically strong to do business and govern the country — that's the biggest motivation for Iran to get involved in the negotiations.

What does the US gain from the deal? Trump wants to end the war and withdraw from it as quickly as possible, Pramit Pal Chaudhuri said. "The US gains nothing other than Trump's desire to get out of the war," he said.

He notes the US was reluctant to use the full force of the American military to force Iran to back down. He said Trump entered the war, believing that he would win. However, the US President did not have any political strategy to win the war, he added.

Meanwhile, Saraswat said the US is no longer in a position to negotiate on the nuclear issue, which will be handled in the second phase of the peace talks.

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Will Iran make concessions on its nuclear programme? Chaudhuri believes that in the final deal, Iran may concede very little — it may give up a symbolic amount of uranium, allow monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and it may stick to its initial promise of not making its final nuclear weapon.

Saraswat said that a more technical discussion on the nuclear programme will take place in the next phase.

Iran needs incentives. So, the expert believes that Iran may make certain concessions on the nuclear issue upon being assured that the US will fulfil its promises regarding sanctions and the blockade.

Meanwhile, Elliott Abrams, another senior fellow at CFR, said, "The agreement will allow Iran to continue to enrich uranium at some level, even if there is a temporary moratorium. Moreover, though Iran must give up or down blend its 60 percent enriched uranium, it may be able to keep very large amounts of uranium enriched to lower levels."

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Iran has maintained that its nuclear programme is strictly peaceful. But the US and Israel have raised concerns about its advanced uranium enrichment.

A compromise? Iran to get $300 billion ‘fund’ only if... On the provision of Iran receiving at least $300 billion for reconstruction and economic development, US Vice President JD Vance said the funds for Iran’s reconstruction will be paid only upon Iran meeting certain requirements.

Vance told CBS News on Monday the $300 billion reconstruction fund was “the sort of thing they [Iran] could have access to, funded by the Gulf Coast Coalition, so long as they honour their end of the obligation.”

"...we absolutely are open to the Gulf Coast countries investing in the reconstruction of Iran, but only if Iran ends their nuclear program, ends their enriched stockpile of material, and is really open to inspections and enforcement regime that gives the American people confidence they're never going to have a nuclear weapon," Vance told CBS News.

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“For Iran, it's about locking in whatever gains it has made as a result of two wars. That makes it look like Iran has won.” - Deepika Saraswat

“Iranians don’t get a dime unless they behave and change their behaviour” and will “never get a dime of American taxpayer money. Ever. Full stop. Not even close,” Vance said in an interview with Fox News.

This brings back the question: Has Iran really won the war, or has it made costly compromises to gain economic relief to sustain itself? The fate of the Iran war will become clear once the next phase of the Iran-US peace talks kicks in — when all eyes will be on the discussion pertaining to Iran's nuclear programme, lifting of sanctions and unfreezing of assets.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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