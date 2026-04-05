Amid daily price swings in crude oil, based on what the US or Iran says on a given day, global growth prospects for 2026 appear grim. Even if the war ends within days, rebuilding energy infrastructure in West Asia, battered by bombings and drone attacks, will take months if not years. Economies will find alternatives, but those won't be cheap.
How the Iran war could impact growth and trade—and where the silver linings are
SummaryEven if the war ends in days, the surge in oil prices and the damage caused to energy infrastructure will lower global GDP growth and trade. But there are some bright spots, too.
Amid daily price swings in crude oil, based on what the US or Iran says on a given day, global growth prospects for 2026 appear grim. Even if the war ends within days, rebuilding energy infrastructure in West Asia, battered by bombings and drone attacks, will take months if not years. Economies will find alternatives, but those won't be cheap.