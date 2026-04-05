How the Iran war could impact growth and trade—and where the silver linings are

All at sea

It’s not just India. The world economy and global trade will suffer. An analysis released by the World Trade Organization (WTO) after the war started, said 2025 saw higher growth in global goods trade, despite the imposition of additional tariffs by US President Donald Trump. This was because the actual tariff impact was muted due to the delay in imposing tariffs and exemptions. Further, the surge in demand for so-called ‘AI-enabling’ goods—such as chips, semiconductors, and data equipment, which accounted for 42% of global trade growth in 2025—offset the impact of tariffs on other sectors.