Iran warns US allies against helping Israel: ’You’re next’ if territory is used for attacks on Tehran

Iran has issued a warning to allies of the United States such as Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar against helping Israel if their airspace or territories are used to carry out an attack on Tehran, WSJ quoted Arab officials as saying.

Meanwhile, these countries have told the Joe Biden administration that they don't want their airspace and military infrastructure to be used by the US or Israel for any offensive in the Middle East, officials have said.

Meanwhile, the US on Friday, October 11, announced new sanctions on Iran's energy sector in response to its Oct 1 attack on Israel when it fired roughly 180 missiles into the country.

Iran announced that the strike was in response to recent major Israeli attacks on Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon. Since the Gaza conflict began, Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel.

Announcing the sanctions, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said the new penalties “will help further deny Iran financial resources used to support its missile programs and provide support for terrorist groups that threaten the United States, its allies, and partners.”

“The new designations today also include measures against the 'Ghost Fleet' that carries Iran’s illicit oil to buyers around the world,” Jake Sullivan said.

As Israel continues its airstrikes against Hamas-supported Hezbollah set-ups in Lebanon, two peacekeepers of the United Nations were injured in southern Lebanon after new explosions hit its headquarters. Earlier, cross-border fire from Lebanon killed a man from Thailand who was working on a farm in north Israel.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not say how many were fighters but say women and children make up more than half of the fatalities. The war has destroyed large areas of Gaza and displaced about 90% of its population of 2.3 million people, often multiple times.