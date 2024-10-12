Iran warns US allies against helping Israel: ’You’re next’ if territory is used for attacks on Tehran

  • US allies have told the Joe Biden administration that they don't want their airspace and military infrastructure to be used by the US or Israel for any offensive in the Middle East

Livemint
Updated12 Oct 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Mourners attend a rally commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, shown in billboard, at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in downtown Tehran
Mourners attend a rally commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, shown in billboard, at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in downtown Tehran(AP)

Iran has issued a warning to allies of the United States such as Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar against helping Israel if their airspace or territories are used to carry out an attack on Tehran, WSJ quoted Arab officials as saying.

Meanwhile, these countries have told the Joe Biden administration that they don't want their airspace and military infrastructure to be used by the US or Israel for any offensive in the Middle East, officials have said.

Meanwhile, the US on Friday, October 11, announced new sanctions on Iran's energy sector in response to its Oct 1 attack on Israel when it fired roughly 180 missiles into the country.

Iran announced that the strike was in response to recent major Israeli attacks on Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon. Since the Gaza conflict began, Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel.

Announcing the sanctions, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said the new penalties “will help further deny Iran financial resources used to support its missile programs and provide support for terrorist groups that threaten the United States, its allies, and partners.”

“The new designations today also include measures against the 'Ghost Fleet' that carries Iran’s illicit oil to buyers around the world,” Jake Sullivan said.

As Israel continues its airstrikes against Hamas-supported Hezbollah set-ups in Lebanon, two peacekeepers of the United Nations were injured in southern Lebanon after new explosions hit its headquarters. Earlier, cross-border fire from Lebanon killed a man from Thailand who was working on a farm in north Israel.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not say how many were fighters but say women and children make up more than half of the fatalities. The war has destroyed large areas of Gaza and displaced about 90% of its population of 2.3 million people, often multiple times.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIran warns US allies against helping Israel: ’You’re next’ if territory is used for attacks on Tehran

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.