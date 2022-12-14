An Iranian professional football player is among two dozen people who are at the risk of facing capital punishment aka the death penalty for participating in the anti-hijab protests, rights groups have said. Tehran, they say, is using the death penalty as an intimidation tactic to quell protests. Nationwide anti-hijab protests have erupted in parts of Iran after 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini died in a hospital in Tehran under suspicious circumstances. She was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating Iran's mandatory hijab law.

