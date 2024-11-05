Iranian girl goes missing soon after stripping to underwear at university to protest against Islamic dress code

A woman who protested Iran's strict dress code by stripping at Tehran University is missing after being detained. University officials cited mental health issues, but many view her actions as a protest against oppressive hijab laws amid growing dissent among women in the country.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 09:46 AM IST
University spokesperson said that the police found that she was “under severe mental pressure and had a mental disorder”
University spokesperson said that the police found that she was “under severe mental pressure and had a mental disorder”

The whereabouts of the young woman who stripped to her underwear at Tehran University, apparently to protest against the country's strict Islamic dress code, are currently unknown.

Two days ago, she took the Internet by storm with her choice of protest. Visuals from the viral videos showed the woman in her underwear on the campus of Islamic Azad University as others gaped in surprise. Soon after, security guards detained her and took her away.

In a statement on X, university's spokesperson Amir Mahjob said that the police found that she was “under severe mental pressure and had a mental disorder”.

Also Read | Iran tells region ‘strong and complex’ attack coming on Israel

He also claimed that the woman had separated from her partner and was a mother to two children.

However, some social media users suggested the woman's action was a deliberate protest.

An Iranian student social media channel, Amir Kabir newsletter, reported that the woman stripped to her underwear after members of Basij, a volunteer paramilitary force, harassed her for not following the dress code properly.

"For most women, being ...in their underwear in public is one of their worst nightmares;... This is a reaction to the (authorities') stupid insistence on the mandatory hijab," an X user said.

Also Read | Woman strips at Iran university in apparent protest against strict dress code

The university spokesperson had also said there was no face-off between the student and security guards.

He claimed that the woman was filming her classmates without their consent and they had objected to this.

Mahjob said security was alerted because of the "violation of the privacy of the students and professors."

Where is this woman?

Also Read | Iran overturns death sentence of rapper famous for lyrics about the death of protester Mahsa Amini

The fate of the woman was not known but the mass-circulation daily Hamshahri said on its website: "An informed source said...the perpetrator of this act has severe mental problems and, after investigations, she will most likely be transferred to a mental hospital."

However, the Amir Kabir newsletter has alleged that she was beaten during the arrest, AFP reported. Amnesty International demanded her immediate release and said authorities must protect her from torture and other ill-treatment.

The London-based rights group has also demanded an independent probe into allegations of violence against her.

Also Read | EU honours Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked protests against Iran’s theocracy

Growing numbers of women have defied authorities by discarding their veils after nationwide protests that followed the death in September 2022 of a young Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating hijab rules. Security forces violently put down the revolt.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIranian girl goes missing soon after stripping to underwear at university to protest against Islamic dress code

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.30
    10:09 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    3.35 (2.28%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.95
    10:09 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -2.1 (-0.74%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.60
    10:09 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -0.3 (-0.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    836.90
    10:09 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.8 (1.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,183.10
    10:01 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -177 (-4.06%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,567.00
    10:00 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -63.7 (-3.91%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    612.00
    10:01 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -23.1 (-3.64%)

    ABB India share price

    7,100.00
    10:01 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -262.35 (-3.56%)
    More from Top Losers

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    686.00
    10:01 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    32.45 (4.97%)

    Eid Parry India share price

    814.25
    10:01 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    31.85 (4.07%)

    Chemplast Sanmar share price

    490.85
    10:01 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    16.15 (3.4%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.15
    10:01 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    0.26 (3.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.