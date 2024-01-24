Iranian Military Technology and Advisers Aid Houthi Attacks in Red Sea, Officials Say
Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Jan 2024, 04:08 PM IST
SummaryIran is sending increasingly sophisticated weapons to its Houthi allies in Yemen, Western officials and advisers say.
Iran is sending increasingly sophisticated weapons to its Houthi allies in Yemen, Western officials and advisers say, enhancing their ability to attack merchant vessels and disrupt international commerce despite weeks of U.S-led airstrikes.
