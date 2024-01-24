Iranian Military Technology and Advisers Aid Houthi Attacks in Red Sea, Officials Say

On Jan. 11, the day before the first of those Western counterstrikes, U.S. Navy SEALs seized a vessel laden with state-of-the-art Iranian military technologies, the Western officials and advisers said. Those included assembly kits for the Ghadir, an Iranian antiship rocket with a range of over 200 miles that the Houthis haven’t been using before; engine nozzles for the Toufan, a ballistic missile recently unveiled by the group that could target Israel more effectively; and optical extensions designed to improve the accuracy of drone attacks. Three days earlier, Omani authorities also confiscated drone jammers, which Western officials and advisers said had also come from Iran.