Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is on a visit to Pakistan to mend the strained ties between the two countries months after airstrikes were carried out against alleged terrorist hideouts on rival lands. During talks, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raked up the Kashmir issue but an attempt to talk about the region was not reciprocated by the Iranian president. Ebrahim Raisi instead raised the Palestine issue and how Iran has continued to support those fighting against oppression.

Both countries have accused each other of providing safe haven to armed groups. In January this year, Iran launched airstrikes against alleged militant hideouts in the restive Balochistan province in January. Retaliating to the missile attack, Pakistan sent killer drones and rockets to carry out “precision military strikes" against “terrorist hideouts" in Siestan-Balochistan province of Iran. Both countries, however, restrained from escalating the tensions.

WHAT DID IRAN, PAKISTAN TALK ABOUT?

Seeking to repair the strained ties, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is on a visit to Pakistan to hold talks on religious, cultural, diplomatic, investment, and security matters.

Both Iran and Pakistan agreed to make joint efforts in their fight against terrorism. At least eight documents to promote cooperation in various fields were signed between the two countries. Talks to increase trade and communication between two countries were also held between the two leaders.

In a press conference, President Raisi said, “We are committed to strengthening relations at the highest levels. The Economic and trade volume between Iran and Pakistan is not acceptable. We have decided as a first step to increase trade volume between our two countries to $10 billion."

Shehbaz Sharif said, “We have to keep this relationship strong despite the challenges we both face. Pakistan and Iran can prosper and our borders can see progress." He also raised the Kashmir issue during talks with the Iranian which were not returned by the Iranian President.

