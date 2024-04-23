Pakistan rakes up Kashmir issue with Iran in meet to repair strained ties months after airstrikes
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raked up the Kashmir issue but an attempt to talk about the region was not reciprocated by the Iranian president.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is on a visit to Pakistan to mend the strained ties between the two countries months after airstrikes were carried out against alleged terrorist hideouts on rival lands. During talks, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raked up the Kashmir issue but an attempt to talk about the region was not reciprocated by the Iranian president. Ebrahim Raisi instead raised the Palestine issue and how Iran has continued to support those fighting against oppression.