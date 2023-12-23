Iranian Spy Ship Helps Houthis Direct Attacks on Red Sea Vessels
Intelligence assistance provided by an Iranian paramilitary group is raising pressure on Israel and the U.S. to take action against the Yemen-based rebels
Iran’s paramilitary forces are providing real-time intelligence to Yemen’s Houthis that the rebels are using to direct drones and missiles to target ships passing through the Red Sea, Western and regional security officials said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message