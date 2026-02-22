A new wave of popular discontent is growing in Iran, with college students holding antigovernment rallies on campuses and grieving families using mourning ceremonies to air their opposition to the Islamic Republic.
Iranian students protest as anger grows
SummaryAntigovernment sit-ins, marches and chants mark a new university term.
