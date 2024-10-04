Iran-Israel war: MEA provides update on Indians stuck in war-torn countries, evacuation plan, ‘People have option to…’

“As of now, from Israel, Iran and other countries, flights are running so people have the option if they want to leave. Families have reached out to us and to our embassies, but at this point, we don't have any evacuation process going on. We have around 3,000 people in Lebanon, mostly in Beirut... In Iran, we have around 10,000 people, around 5,000 of them are students... In Israel, we have around 30,000 people largely caregivers and workers…”