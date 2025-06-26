Iran's 400 kg of uranium moved before US strikes? Donald Trump denies claim, says ‘too dangerous, too heavy’

As scrutiny intensifies over the effectiveness of last weekend’s US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, both US President Donald Trump and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth have firmly denied claims that Iran managed to move any of its 400 kilogrammes (880 pounds) highly enriched uranium stockpiles ahead of the bombardment.

Their remarks come amid growing speculation, including satellite imagery analysis, suggesting Iran may have successfully relocated part of its near weapons-grade nuclear material, i.e. 408 kilogrammes of Uranium, before the attacks.

Donald Trump: ‘Too dangerous, very heavy and hard to move’ Taking to Truth Social on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump dismissed suggestions that Iran had removed any uranium or nuclear material prior to the airstrikes.

“The cars and small trucks at the site were those of concrete workers trying to cover up the top of the shafts. Nothing was taken out of facility. Would take too long, too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move,” Trump wrote.

President Donald Trump’s remarks were posted just minutes after Secretary Hegseth concluded a press conference at the Pentagon, where he echoed the same assertion.

Hegseth: ‘No intelligence that says things were moved’ Addressing the media on Thursday, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the military had no credible information indicating that Iran had shifted any uranium stockpiles prior to the US airstrikes.

“I’m not aware of any intelligence that I’ve reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be — moved or otherwise,” Hegseth stated during what was described as an often fiery briefing.

Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth indicated that the Trump administration’s claims that the sites were “obliterated” were based on the capability of the weapons used.

“Ultimately, we’re here to clarify what these weapons are capable of,” Hegseth said at a news conference on Thursday after opening statements doubling down on the effectiveness of the US strikes on Iran.

“No one’s under there able to assess and everyone’s using reflections of what they see,” he said of Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility. “That’s why the Israelis, the Iranians, the IAEA, the UN, to a man and to a woman who recognised the capability of this weapon system are acknowledging how destructive it’s been.”

The comments came as US officials continued to assess the full impact of the strikes, which involved more than a dozen 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs targeting three key Iranian nuclear facilities.

Experts suggest uranium may have been moved Despite reassurances from Washington, several nuclear and intelligence experts have raised doubts about whether Iran’s uranium remained in place during the attack.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Sunday that “most of the near weapons-grade 60 per cent highly enriched uranium had been moved to an undisclosed location before the US attack.”

Meanwhile, satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies revealed “unusual activity” at the Fordow nuclear facility on Thursday and Friday preceding the strikes.

Analysts noted a long queue of vehicles lined up outside the facility, fuelling speculation of an organised transfer operation.

‘Iran will never surrender’: Khamenei In his first speech since a ceasefire was declared between Iran and Israel, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sent a clear message to US President Donald Trump: Tehran will “never surrender”.

The 86-year-old Khamenei, a target himself during the 12-day conflict, issued the pre-recorded statement from an undisclosed private location on Thursday. The leader has not appeared in public since Israel took out most of his military’s top brass and some of the country’s most prominent nuclear scientists in an unprecedented attack that deeply infiltrated the Islamic Republic.

Khamenei declared victory over Israel and the United States in his address, but Trump’s call for “unconditional surrender” last week appears to have hit a nerve with Iran’s leader.

“This is not about our nuclear programme. This is about Iran surrendering … In his statement, (Trump) revealed the truth, he showed his hand. The Americans have had a fundamental issue with Islamic Iran since our revolution.”

“And it will never happen,” Khamenei said of surrendering.

In his 13-minute speech, the supreme leader avoided key issues, including the damage incurred by Iran’s nuclear sites and future talks. He accused the US president of exaggerating the extent of damage — but gave no clear details beyond that.