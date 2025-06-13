Iran’s key losses in Israeli strikes: Nuclear sites, missile factories hit; top scientists, commander, civilians dead

Escalating tensions between Israel and Iran took a dramatic turn on Friday, June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, targeting several key sites, including nuclear facilities, missile factories and military commanders.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We have delivered a successful opening strike,” after the airstrikes. Years of shadow war between Israel and Iran finally came to an end after the two attacked each other directly last year.
In a counterattack, Iran launched nearly 100 drones to target sites in Israel in the past one-hour, Reuters reported citing Israeli military's statement.
Israel army claimed that intelligence reports indicate Iran approaching 'point of no return' on its nuclear programme, AFP reported. Years of shadow war between Israel and Iran finally came to an end after the two attacked each other directly last year and the tensions have been deepening further ever since.
Reacting to the recent Israeli strikes, US said, "Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region."
"Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel," US added.