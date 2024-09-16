India's Centre rejected Ayatollah Khamenei's comparison of Indian Muslims' suffering to that of Gaza residents, labeling the comments unacceptable and urging Iran to examine its own record on minorities.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's compared the "sufferings" of Indian Muslims to the residents of Gaza on a X post. Following this Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre issued an officials statement condemning the statement branding it as "unacceptable", and urged Iran's Supreme Leader to look at the country's 'own record'.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the foreign ministry said, “We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran."

The ministry also advised nations that critique minority treatment to first examine their own records. "Countries that comment on minority issues should reflect on their own practices before criticizing others," the MEA stated.

What Iran's Supreme Leader said? Earlier on Monday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei commented on the “suffering" of Muslims in Gaza, and Myanmar in a message promoting global Muslim solidarity.

In the same message on Prophet Mohammed’s birth anniversary, he also mentioned India. In his statement posted on X, Khamenei did not provide specific reasons for mentioning India’s Muslim minority.

"The enemies of Islam have always tried to make us indifferent with regard to our shared identity as an Islamic Ummah. We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in #Myanmar, #Gaza, #India, or any other place." Khamenei had written.