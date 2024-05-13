Iran's lawmaker makes big revelation: ‘We have obtained nuclear weapons, but…’ Details here
An Iranian lawmaker announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran owns atomic weapons but hasn't declared it as the country's policy is currently within the framework of the Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
An Iranian lawmaker, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, has claimed that the country owns atomic weapons. The development came on Friday, May 11, after the director of UN watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, issued an alert on May 6 that Iran has sufficient uranium to produce "several" nuclear bombs.