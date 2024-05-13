Active Stocks
Iran's lawmaker makes big revelation: ‘We have obtained nuclear weapons, but…’ Details here

Written By Fareha Naaz

An Iranian lawmaker announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran owns atomic weapons but hasn't declared it as the country's policy is currently within the framework of the Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Iran nuclear deal called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) provides major economic sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for assurances that it will not build a nuclear weapon. (via REUTERS)Premium
An Iranian lawmaker, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, has claimed that the country owns atomic weapons. The development came on Friday, May 11, after the director of UN watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, issued an alert on May 6 that Iran has sufficient uranium to produce "several" nuclear bombs.

The Iranian lawmaker Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, who was re-elected to Iran’s quasi-parliament in March, said, “In my opinion, we have achieved nuclear weapons, but we do not announce it," reported Iran-based news outlet Rouydad 24.

He further added, "It means our policy is to possess nuclear bombs, but our declared policy is currently within the framework of the JCPOA." 

The Iran nuclear deal called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) provides major economic sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for assurances that it will not build a nuclear weapon within a limited time period. In 2018, the then US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA, citing that the accord did not stop Iran’s drive to build atomic weapons.

"The reason is that when countries want to confront others, their capabilities must be compatible, and Iran's compatibility with America and Israel means that Iran must have nuclear weapons," the Iranian parliament member noted. 

The Iranian lawmaker claimed, “Iran is a staunch supporter of the Resistance Front." He suggested that the prevailing conditions make it necessary “for the containment system to require that Iran possess nuclear bombs" but declaring the same is “another matter."

Moreover, on Iran’s illegal possession of nuclear weapons, experts issued a warning about the seemingly speculative comments made by the lawmaker, Fox News Digital noted. 

The policy director of the US-based United Against a Nuclear Iran, Jason Brodsky, alleged that Ardestani is only a member of parliament and isn't involved in the inner core of Iran's nuclear decision-making circle. Brodsky said that the lawmaker's comments should "be weighed properly given his access and standing," Fox News Digital reported.

 

 

