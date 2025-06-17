Iran’s paranoia over Israeli ‘spies’ intensifies amid Mossad infiltration fears: ‘Masks, hats, sunglasses, deliveries’

Iran has ramped up its crackdown on suspected Israeli spies following a series of unprecedented Israeli strikes and revelations of covert Mossad operations inside the Islamic Republic. The Iranian government’s growing paranoia has led to dozens of arrests, public warnings, and an appeal for citizens to report suspicious behaviour — including people wearing “masks, hats, and sunglasses, even at night.”

Dozens Iranians Arrested on Espionage Charges Since Israeli airstrikes began last Friday, Iranian authorities have detained 28 individuals in Tehran accused of spying for Israel, CNN report stated.

On Monday, a man arrested two years ago on similar charges was executed, sending a stark warning to potential collaborators. This wave of arrests extends nationwide, with at least 60 people detained in Isfahan, a city where Israel reportedly targeted a nuclear facility.

The Iranian regime has also cracked down on those sharing content online deemed sympathetic to Israel, accusing them of undermining the “psychological security of society.”

These sweeping measures mirrored Tehran’s heightened anxiety about internal security following Israel's Mossad’s covert weapon smuggling and sabotage operations.

‘Masks, Hats, and Sunglasses, Even at Night’ The Iranian Intelligence Ministry has issued detailed guidance urging citizens to be vigilant and report suspicious behaviour. A statement from the ministry warns against strangers “wearing masks or goggles, driving pickup trucks and carrying large bags, or filming around military, industrial, or residential areas.”

State-affiliated media have amplified these warnings.

Nour News, closely linked to Iran’s security apparatus, published a poster advising the public to be suspicious of individuals who wear “masks, hats, and sunglasses, even at night” and those receiving “frequent package deliveries by courier.”

The poster also encourages reporting “unusual sounds from inside the house, such as screaming, the sound of metal equipment, continuous banging” and “houses with curtains drawn even during the day", reported CNN.

Another Iran government poster, attributed to the police, instructs landlords who have recently rented out properties to notify authorities immediately, further tightening surveillance, CNN report adds.

Iran's Heightened Surveillance Amid Domestic Unrest Iran's crackdown coincides with increased restrictions on journalists, who report being banned from taking photographs in public spaces, CNN reports.

The Basij, a paramilitary wing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard known for suppressing anti-government protests, has been deployed on night patrols to bolster “surveillance” efforts following the Mossad infiltration revelations.

Iran’s leadership, already isolated and shaken by widespread protests triggered by the death of a young woman in morality police custody, now faces mounting pressure to control internal dissent while countering perceived external threats.

“The Intelligence Ministry urges vigilance against strangers wearing masks or goggles and suspicious activity near sensitive sites,” Iran state media reported.

Iran on Edge: Mossad Operations in Tehran – What we Know Mossad, Israel’s premier intelligence agency, is renowned for its covert operations and espionage activities worldwide. Established in 1949, Mossad specialises in foreign intelligence gathering, counterterrorism, and secret missions vital to Israel’s national security.

Its notable operations include capturing Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann and targeting threats such as Palestinian militants and Iran’s nuclear programme. Operating with high secrecy, Mossad reports directly to the Israeli Prime Minister.

In recent years, Mossad has conducted sophisticated covert operations inside Iran aimed at undermining its military and nuclear capabilities. During the June 2025 campaign known as Operation Rising Lion, Mossad agents infiltrated central Iran, smuggling precision-guided weapons and establishing a drone base near Tehran, according to reports.

This enabled the Israeli Air Force to launch coordinated airstrikes that disabled Iranian air defences and targeted nuclear and military sites, killing key generals and scientists.