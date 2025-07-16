Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei calls Israel ‘dog on a leash’ of US, threatens ‘bigger blow’ to foes

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stark warning to the adversaries of the country, declaring that Iranian regime is capable of delivering a “bigger blow” to its adversaries than what was seen during the recent Iran-Israel conflict.

Referring to Israel as “dog on a leash” of the United States, Ali Khamenei said Israel was a “cancerous tumour” and the fight against the United States and Benjamin Netanyahu was praiseworthy.

In a statement published on his website, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel's attacks during last month's 12-day war were intended to weaken the Islamic republic's system and spark unrest to topple it.

“The calculation and plan of the aggressors was to weaken the system by targeting certain figures and sensitive centres in Iran,” said Khamenei. He said the move was meant to stir “unrest and bring people into the streets to overthrow the system.”

Targeting the US for aiding Israel in its attacks on the Iranian soil, Khamenei said America is “an accomplice to Israel's crimes”. Khamenei also hinted at Iran's readiness to answer back if struck again.

“Iran is capable to give bigger blow to its adversaries than seen in Iran-Israel war. Iran is ready to respond to any renewed military attack,” the Supreme Leader said.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, killing top military commanders and nuclear scientists. In retaliation, Iran sent drones and missiles, killing dozens in Israel. In Iran, as many as 1,000 persons were killed, including top commanders.

On June 22, Israel's ally the United States launched unprecedented strikes of its own on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.

A ceasefire was agreed upon a few days after the US bombings.

Tehran has reiterated that it remains open to diplomacy provided that Washington offers guarantees it will not resort to military action against the Islamic republic.