Iran's supreme leader orders militias to deal with rioters
Dealing with rioters is one of the most important tasks of the Basij, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech
Iran’s supreme leader on Saturday urged a unit of the country’s plainclothes militia to step up action against protesters, in remarks that could escalate a crackdown on months-long anti-regime unrest.