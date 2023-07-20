Iraq expels Sweden's ambassador after man stomps on Quran in Stockholm1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:12 PM IST
A threat from an Iraqi refugee to burn a Quran in Stockholm lead to hundreds of protesters in Baghdad storming the Swedish embassy.
The Iraq government on Thursday ordered the expulsion of Sweden’s ambassador over the desecration of the Islamic holy book, Quran hours after angry protesters stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad, overrunning the diplomatic compound and starting a small fire.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×