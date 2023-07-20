The Iraq government on Thursday ordered the expulsion of Sweden’s ambassador over the desecration of the Islamic holy book, Quran hours after angry protesters stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad, overrunning the diplomatic compound and starting a small fire.

The turn of events was reported after an Iraqi refugee threatened to burn a Koran in Stockholm, prompting hundreds of protesters in Baghdad to storm the Swedish embassy. The man, however, did not lit the holy text but stomped on it outside the Iraqi embassy.

Salwan Momika, 37, stomped and kicked the Koran but left the protest without burning pages of the book -- as he had done less than a month earlier at a similar protest outside Stockholm's main mosque.

As the situation back home escalated, the Iraqi government suspended the working permit of Sweden's Ericsson and also expelled the Swedish ambassador. Baghdad had also recalled its charge d'affaires in Sweden.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in a statement after meeting with security officials that Iraqi authorities would prosecute those responsible for the arson as well as referring “negligent security officials" for investigation.

But also added that Iraqi government had informed its Swedish counterpart that Iraq would cut off diplomatic relations should the Quran burning go forward.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said embassy staff were safe but Iraqi authorities had failed in their responsibility to protect the embassy.

Before the planned protest in Stockholm, dozens of men climbed over the fence at the complex containing the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad, Video footage showed men trying to break down a door, setting a fire and standing, some shirtless in the summer heat, inside what appeared to be a room at the embassy, an alarm audible in the background.

(With agency inputs)