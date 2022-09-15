IRCTC red flags clash of Tejas Express and Vande Bharat train timings: Report

The IRCTC has red-flagged the similar timings of the Tejas Express and Vande Bharat train over the potential battle for passengers between the two trains
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday raised concerns over the similar timings of the Tejas Express and soon-to-be-launched Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat train, sources were quoted as saying. IRCTC has red-flagged the potential battle for passengers between the two trains.
Sources said the IRCTC, in two letters in August and September, said the clash in timings will "defeat" the very purpose of introduction of the Tejas Express which is the Railways' premium corporate train.
Sources have also said that IRCTC has said Tejas Express has already been competing with AC Double Decker, Karnavati Express on the same route. IRCTC has conveyed its concerns to the Railway Board.
The IRCTC has said that the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express would adversely affect the running of the Tejas Express on the same route. The IRCTC has also told the Railways that it is with "lots of efforts" and tweaking train fares and services that it has built a clientele for the train.
CLASH IN TIMINGS OF TEJAS AND VANDE BHARAT
Tejas Express: The Tejas Express will leave Ahmedabad at 6:40 am and reaches Mumbai at 1:05 pm. Moving back, the Tejas Express will depart Mumbai Central at 3:45 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 10:10 pm.
Vande Bharat Express: The Vande Bharat Express will depart Ahmedabad at 7:25 am and reach Mumbai at 1:30 pm. From Mumbai, the Vande Bharat train will depart Mumbai Central at 2:40 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 9:05 pm.
The margin of the two trains will be 45 minutes to 75 minutes in both directions and the run time of the Vande Bharat Express will also be lesser, as compared to the Tejas Express which takes about 6.25 to 6.50 hours both ways, thus further affecting the latter, sources said.
