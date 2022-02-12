IRCTC resumes services of Tejas Express between Mumbai-Ahmadabad

With improvement in the Covid situation in the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced that the restriction has been lifted in Mumbai and Ahmadabad Tejas Express. The train will run for five days a week -- Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Last month, the IRCTC had cut down the frequency of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express' to three days a week from the present five days a week.

"Restrictions have been eased due to a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases. Passengers will have to follow all Covid safety protocols," said IRCTC in an official statement.

According to an official, the wedding season is picking up and they felt the service will see higher occupancy levels.

In addition to this, the IRCTC is all set to resume cooked food in trains from February 14 due to the dip in coronavirus infection in the country. The ministry of civil aviation had also recently allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights.

"Of the total number of trains, cooked food had already been restored in 30% by Dec 21', 80% by January 22' and the remaining 20% shall be restored by February 14, 2022. Cooked food on premium trains (Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto) had already been restored on December 21, the Indian Railways subsidiary said.

India on Saturday reported 50,407 Covid cases and 804 deaths in a day. A reduction of 87,359 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.48% while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 5.07%, according to the health ministry. Currently, the active cases declined to 6,10,443, and the recovery has surged to 4.41 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.