IRCTC resumes services of Tejas Express between Mumbai-Ahmadabad

India on Saturday reported 50,407 Covid cases and 804 deaths in a day. A reduction of 87,359 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.48% while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 5.07%, according to the health ministry. Currently, the active cases declined to 6,10,443, and the recovery has surged to 4.41 crore.