The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday moved Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi, seeking cancellation of bail against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, after hearing the submissions of the investigation agency which was seeking the cancellation of bail in the IRCTC scam case, issued notice to Tejashwi Yadav. The court has also sought his response. The matter will now be heard on 28 September 2022.

According to the investigation agency, Tejshawi Yadav, during a press conference held in August, had allegedly threatened CBI officers.

In its plea, the CBI stated that Tejashwi Yadav had threatened the investigation officials, “thereby influencing the case".

The CBI sources said, "Agency has taken serious note of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's statement where he attacked the central agency stating, "Don't they have a family' Won't they retire someday' Will only this party remain in power". The agency has sought this as one of the grounds to seek cancellation of his bail.

The CBI had registered a criminal case against then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and others in 2017. Special judge Geetanjali Goel has issued notice to the Deputy CM of Bihar for 28 September.

Tejashwi Yadav and others were granted bail after the court took cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI. The court noted that the case pertains to alleged irregularities in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

Former Union Railway Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi are also accused in the case. Lalu Prasad also served as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

Apart from Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and others, former Union Minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, then IRCTC director Rakesh Saxena were also named in the chargesheet.

In July 2021, the CBI had conducted searches at 12 locations in Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Gurgaon in connection with the IRCTC scam case.

(With agency inputs)