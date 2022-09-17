IRCTC scam: CBI moves bail cancellation against Tejashwi Yadav, Court issues notice2 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 08:20 PM IST
The CBI has moved a bail cancellation against Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam case
The CBI has moved a bail cancellation against Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam case
Listen to this article
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday moved Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi, seeking cancellation of bail against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case.