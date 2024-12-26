Website and app services of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the tourism and hospitality branch of the Indian Railways, witnessed a massive outage in its services on Thursday, December 26. E-ticketing services were also unavailable. The IRCTC outage was attributed to scheduled maintenance activity.

The outage caused inconvenience to thousands of users who tried to book Tatkal tickets during the holiday season.

The outage message on the IRCTC website read: “DUE TO MAINTENANCE ACTIVITY, E-TICKETING SERVICE WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. PLEASE TRY LATER. FOR CANCELLATION/FILE TDR, PLEASE CALL AT CUSTOMER CARE NO. 14646,08044647999 & 08035734999 OR MAIL AT etickets@irctc.co.in.”

This marks the second instance in December where the IRCTC website experienced an outage, disrupting ticket bookings for thousands of passengers.