IRCTC website, app down: E-ticketing service of Indian Railways NOT available

Website and app services of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the tourism and hospitality branch of the Indian Railways, witnessed a massive outage in its services on Thursday, December 26. E-ticketing services were also unavailable. The IRCTC outage was attributed to scheduled maintenance activity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The outage caused inconvenience to thousands of users who tried to book Tatkal tickets during the holiday season.

The outage message on the IRCTC website read: “DUE TO MAINTENANCE ACTIVITY, E-TICKETING SERVICE WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. PLEASE TRY LATER. FOR CANCELLATION/FILE TDR, PLEASE CALL AT CUSTOMER CARE NO. 14646,08044647999 & 08035734999 OR MAIL AT etickets@irctc.co.in." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This marks the second instance in December where the IRCTC website experienced an outage, disrupting ticket bookings for thousands of passengers.