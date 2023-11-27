Irish author Paul Lynch wins 2023 Booker prize for his novel ‘Prophet Song' amid recent clashes in Dublin
Irish author Paul Lynch won the 2023 Booker prize for his novel ‘Prophet Song’. The storyline of the novel is set in a future Ireland under oppressive rule and explores the impact of civil war on families.
Paul Lynch who is an Irish author won the 2023 Booker prize for his fifth novel ‘Prophet Song.’ After being honoured with the award, Lynch said, “It is with immense pleasure that I bring the Booker home to Ireland."
