Charles III has been under the limelight ever since he was proclaimed as the King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. While videos of him losing his cool at his staff have come forth, people have started digging into how he is inside the royal palace, what he eats and does in his free time, the kind of music he likes and how the “pampered prince" is served. Since everyone has their quirks.

King Charles III took over the throne after his mother and the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II, died on 8 September at the age of 96. King Charles was reportedly nicknamed the “pampered prince" by his staff at Clarence House where he lived with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles and his demands were revealed in a documentary: ‘Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm’.

According to a report by New York Post, Paul Burrell, who was a butler to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, revealed the directions the King’s staff are given to care for him. He has “everything done for him," the former butler shared.

‘IRONING SHOELACES, AN INCH OF TOOTHPASTE ON HIS BRUSH’

From ironing his shoelaces to having “his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning" is how King Charles starts his day.

“His pajamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid," Paul Burrell shared, adding that he likes his bathtub filled “only half full."

A former member of the royal staff said King Charles has a “healthier option".

“He’d have homemade bread, a bowl of fresh fruit, fresh fruit juices. Wherever he goes in the world, the breakfast box goes with him. He has six different types of honey, some special mueslis, his dried fruit and anything that’s a bit special that he is a bit fussy about," he said.

King Charles also insists on his cheese and biscuits be warmed at a certain temperature at the end of his meals.