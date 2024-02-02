IRS officer suspended for criticising Nirmala Sitharaman: Report
The Centre on 29 January suspended Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer B Balamurugan after he demanded the dismissal of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. His suspension came two days before his scheduled retirement date i.e. on 31 January. In Chennai, Balamurugan held the position of Deputy Commissioner for Goods and Service Tax (GST).