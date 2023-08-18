Is China’s Data Manipulated, or Flawed? Maybe Both
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Aug 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Summary
- Suspension of the youth unemployment rate fits the autocrat’s playbook of burying unflattering statistics
The unemployment rate for China’s youth reached an all time record of 21.3% in June. China’s National Bureau of Statistics responded by ceasing publication of the rate.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less