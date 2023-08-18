Is China’s Data Manipulated, or Flawed? Maybe Both

The unemployment rate for China’s youth reached an all time record of 21.3% in June. China’s National Bureau of Statistics responded by ceasing publication of the rate.

The move calls attention to the lengths to which Beijing will go to suppress unflattering information, in this case the economic distress facing China’s young people.

Yet burying the data doesn’t fix the problem; it doesn’t even hide it. Rather, it reveals something endemic to autocratic societies: an inability, or unwillingness, to produce genuinely accurate and unbiased statistics.

Tuesday’s decision to suspend reporting the unemployment rate for people ages 16 to 24, which the government attributed to issues over how to treat students looking for work, is part of a pattern: Beijing drops a data series, often quietly, citing poor data quality, then waits until everyone forgets.

“The National Bureau of Statistics has a history of discontinuing important data series," Carsten Holz, a professor at Hong Kong University of Science & Technology, said via email. “The NBS mission is not to serve the public, but the Chinese Communist Party. Any order from the Party to obfuscate the derivation of the official GDP [gross domestic product] statistics or to discontinue unfavorable unemployment statistics would take precedence over professional statistics practices."

China has undertaken a mix of policies to address youth unemployment, from allowing street vendors, to hiring more national and provincial civil servants. Cutting the data makes it harder to know if these efforts are working.

Private firms help fill the data void

Nor will it hide the unhappiness of young people. Despite China’s tight grip on information, private firms conduct regular polling of China. As part of a daily tracking poll, data intelligence company Morning Consult asks Chinese respondents the same questions the University of Michigan has long asked in the U.S. to create its Index of Consumer Sentiment.

Morning Consult finds consumer sentiment in China is lowest among young adults, and has deteriorated sharply over the course of this summer. In the U.S., by contrast, young people tend to be more optimistic about the economy than older cohorts, a pattern that has persisted for over 50 years (despite America’s reputation for anxious youth).

Some of China’s youth are deeply pessimistic. In Morning Consult’s polls, 22% of Chinese adults born after 1997 expect widespread unemployment and depression, compared with just 7% of adults born before 1980.

Morning Consult’s vice president of research science, Steffen Weiss, said, “In the absence of government statistics, private research companies like us will continue to offer their own metrics to fill the void."

Still, China has gotten away with this in the past. The NBS has curtailed publication of statistics on value-added of different industries, citing data quality. It reduced information about fixed-asset investments. It dropped its publication of national income data. Without this data to cross-check, the accuracy of GDP statistics is harder to assess.

“In all these instances, the NBS reasoning was that the original data had become too problematic," said Holz.

Using alternative information such as nighttime light, researchers have found that autocracies produce less accurate data than democracies. Russia, for example, suspended publication of many statistics after its invasion of Ukraine, and researchers believe the data it does release understates the damage done by western sanctions.

It is an open question whether this tendency reflects deliberate manipulation, or incompetence.

Technical weakness an excuse for data manipulation

In many cases, it is both. In autocracies, statistical agencies lack political independence, making their work vulnerable to manipulation. And often, the agencies don’t know how to gather and report reliable economic data in the first place. The latter often becomes an excuse for the former.

Much of China’s economic data is unnaturally smooth, that is showing less of the period-to-period variation that the economy typically experiences. In the case of GDP, that smoothness sometimes came from reporting lower actual growth and higher inflation than truly occurred—not the outcome you would expect if manipulation were the only explanation. Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke has observed that some of the oddness in Chinese economic data “smacks of technical error more than political tampering."

China has some willingness to clean up its data. Even as some series have disappeared, researchers have found that other series have improved their methodologies and collection methods and seem somewhat more accurate than in the past.

Nonetheless, China’s labor market statistics have long been considered acutely flawed. The unemployment rate, for instance, excludes rural residents, a sizable share of the labor force. A 2013 review by three Chinese economists concluded the country’s unemployment rate was “almost useless" and argued that the poor statistics misled Chinese policy makers.

“There’s no way [China’s] youth unemployment figures have been right. Not just the most recent ones, all of them," said Derek Scissors, chief economist at China Beige Book, a U.S.-based research firm that tracks the country’s economy. “China doesn’t count employment in reasonable fashion."

In 2017, economists obtained detailed access to an annual Chinese household survey, conducted by China’s statistics bureau with data that had been collected but not published. The rare access to this detailed data allowed them to re-estimate China’s unemployment rate. They found that the actual rate varied from being very close to the reported rate to three times higher.

China’s unemployment rate also reflects quirks that don’t always make it lower. Bert Hofman, until 2019 the World Bank’s country director for China, noted that China’s definition of unemployment counts as unemployed anyone who has been seeking a job in the past three months. In the U.S., or indeed any country following the definitions of the International Labor Organization, only someone who has searched for work in the last four weeks counts as unemployed.

Someone who hasn’t searched for work since two or three months ago is considered out of the labor force in the U.S. but unemployed in China. Thus, this particular methodology results in China’s rate being higher than it would be under international standards.

“I think they’ll genuinely try to publish higher quality unemployment data, when it suits them," said Scissors, of China Beige Book. But “if it takes a while and people forget about the issue, that certainly won’t bother the Party."