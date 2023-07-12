Mark Zuckerberg has been training with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski ahead of his cage match with Elon Musk.
Mark Zuckerberg, in the midst of his preparation for the highly anticipated cage match against Elon Musk, has joined forces with two prominent UFC champions.
According to TMZ, Mark Zuckerberg has dedicated the past few days to intense training sessions alongside two UFC champions: Israel Adesanya, the middleweight champion, and Alexander Volkanovski, the featherweight champion. Following Saturday night's UFC 290 showcase in Las Vegas, both fighters immediately traveled to Zuckerberg's residence in Northern California to assist him in his preparations.
Mark Zuckerberg, Israel Adesanya, and Alexander Volkanovski have been diligently training together at a gym located in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Their collaborative preparation for the upcoming cage match has been underway, and on Tuesday, Adesanya took to social media to provide a glimpse of their training session. Sharing a photo of himself standing alongside Zuckerberg and Volkanovski, Adesanya expressed admiration for the tech mogul's remarkable competitive spirit in the caption.
Adesanya, emphasizing the seriousness of their training, captioned the photo with a declaration: "No fugazi with Mark," accompanied by a shark emoji. He emphasized that they were engaged in serious business. In response, Zuckerberg graciously expressed his gratitude in the comments section, thanking the UFC stars for their unwavering support and considering it a great honor to train alongside such talented individuals.
Previously, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg agreed to fight Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, in a cage fight. In a response to Elon Musk's tweet, where Musk mentioned being "up for a cage fight," Zuckerberg retaliated and shared a screenshot of Musk's tweet along with a caption that read, "send me location."
However,Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, had interfered between his son and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to stop them from fighting. She advised Elon Musk to rely on verbal communication instead of physically fighting.
Maye Musk replied to various tweets that were promoting the cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. She clearly stated in one of her tweets that she has canceled the fight.
Maye Musk replied to various tweets that were promoting the cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. She clearly stated in one of her tweets that she has canceled the fight.