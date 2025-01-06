Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 bank holiday holiday: January 6, 2025, marks the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru. On this day, people typically offer prayers for each other's prosperity and well-being, and they also read or listen to the poetry of Guru Gobind Singh.
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a public holiday in several cities across India, especially in Punjab and Haryana. Schools in these regions are likely to be closed on this day. As per media reports, all schools, colleges, commercial establishments, and all educational institutions in Punjab and Haryana will remain closed today.
Government institutions, offices, private businesses, and banks do not observe Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti as a holiday and will remain open in the rest of the country. As per RBI holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in Chandigarh for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.The Haryana government has officially included Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti as a public holiday in its list of holidays.
January 1- New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong
Banks will remain closed on 1 January 2025 in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong.
January 2- Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration
Banks will remain closed in Aizwal, Gangtok
January 5- Sunday
January 6- Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday
Banks will remain closed in Chandigarh
January 11- Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa/ Second Saturday
Banks will remain closed in Imphal, Aizwal
January 12- Sunday
January 14-Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali
Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok,Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabd- Telangana, Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow
January 15-Thiruvalluvar Day
Banks will remain closed in Chennai
January 16-Uzhavar Thirunal
Banks will remain closed in Chennai
January 19- Sunday
January 23- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti
Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata
January 25- Fourth Saturday
January 26- Sunday, Republic Day
