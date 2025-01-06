Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 bank holiday holiday: January 6, 2025, marks the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru. On this day, people typically offer prayers for each other's prosperity and well-being, and they also read or listen to the poetry of Guru Gobind Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Will school remain closed today? Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a public holiday in several cities across India, especially in Punjab and Haryana. Schools in these regions are likely to be closed on this day. As per media reports, all schools, colleges, commercial establishments, and all educational institutions in Punjab and Haryana will remain closed today.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Will banks remain closed? Government institutions, offices, private businesses, and banks do not observe Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti as a holiday and will remain open in the rest of the country. As per RBI holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in Chandigarh for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.The Haryana government has officially included Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti as a public holiday in its list of holidays.

Bank Holidays in January 2025 January 1- New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong

Banks will remain closed on 1 January 2025 in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong.

January 2- Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration

Banks will remain closed in Aizwal, Gangtok

January 5- Sunday

January 6- Sri Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday

Banks will remain closed in Chandigarh

January 11- Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa/ Second Saturday

Banks will remain closed in Imphal, Aizwal

January 12- Sunday

January 14-Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok,Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabd- Telangana, Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow

January 15-Thiruvalluvar Day

Banks will remain closed in Chennai

January 16-Uzhavar Thirunal

Banks will remain closed in Chennai

January 19- Sunday

January 23- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata

January 25- Fourth Saturday